Jim Steele Sells 5,677 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $85,949.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $910,800.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jim Steele sold 9,189 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $92,717.01.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after buying an additional 2,106,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after buying an additional 1,666,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after buying an additional 933,589 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

