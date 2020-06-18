John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

