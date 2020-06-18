Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 114.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

