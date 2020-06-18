JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Price Target to $42.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $46,741.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after purchasing an additional 933,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after purchasing an additional 260,382 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,515,000 after purchasing an additional 566,369 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

