JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 596,851 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 5,890.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,851 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $895.08 million, a P/E ratio of -103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.80. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

