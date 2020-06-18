JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,308 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 33.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 151.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

