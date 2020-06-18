Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1,245.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALU. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,254 shares of company stock worth $637,813. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

