KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KB Home earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted KB Home’s analysis:

KB Home stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

