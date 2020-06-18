KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KBR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen started coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

NYSE:KBR opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

