Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Receives $31.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,088,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,089 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.