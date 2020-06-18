Kevin M. Murai Sells 2,500 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.