KeyCorp Comments on Talos Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.26. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 128,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

