Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -149.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

