Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after buying an additional 1,880,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,600,000 after buying an additional 1,204,310 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $36,470,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 407,585 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $42.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,035 shares of company stock worth $9,085,714 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.