Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

KR stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

