Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.44% of Lannett worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 669,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,430 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2,131.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 228,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 217,882 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lannett alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCI shares. ValuEngine lowered Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $274,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares in the company, valued at $338,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.