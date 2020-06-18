Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $308,958,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $131,418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $54,986,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

