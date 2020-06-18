LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.83

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.83 and last traded at $119.92, with a volume of 2383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

