M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 42,241 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

