Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

