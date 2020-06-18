Maryland Capital Management Has $45.83 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.