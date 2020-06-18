Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA grew its position in Masco by 17.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 110,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Masco by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.