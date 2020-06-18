Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,132 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in World Fuel Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

INT stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

