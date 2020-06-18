Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 4,225 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 211.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.12 and its 200-day moving average is $190.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

