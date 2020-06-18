Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,297.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 218,499.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 345,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 345,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $719.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

