Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4,050.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 404,402 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIRS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

