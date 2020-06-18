Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 17,479 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.12% of ACCO Brands worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 189,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 19.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,446,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $655.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

