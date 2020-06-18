Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,915 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.61.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

