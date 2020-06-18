Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 22,282 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 85.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,692,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 778,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 759.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 198,725 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

