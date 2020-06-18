Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 24,375 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.23.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

