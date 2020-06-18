Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $128.72 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

