Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 16,457 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,852 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

