Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 18,523 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

