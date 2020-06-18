Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 68.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,365,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 660,250 shares of company stock worth $15,687,434. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

