Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ENI by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ENI by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ENI by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in ENI by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:E opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9341 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.42%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.