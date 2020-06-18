Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Boise Cascade worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

