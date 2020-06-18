Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $113,000 Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,363,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,890,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 994.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,800 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 128.4% during the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,462,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,750 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

