Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $192,000 Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Methanex were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

