Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $235,000 Stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,034 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Tutor Perini worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $580.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley purchased 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 207,922 shares of company stock worth $1,861,710. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

