Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $388,000 Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Cutera worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cutera by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cutera by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

