Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $549,000 Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Ryerson worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.79. Ryerson Holding Corp has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $135,330.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

