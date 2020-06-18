Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $684,000 Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 237,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magellan Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,386,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGLN. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.