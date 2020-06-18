Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $781,000 Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after buying an additional 920,412 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,506,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after buying an additional 1,897,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

In related news, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,331.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

