Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $889,000 Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

