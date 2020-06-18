Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 97.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Park-Ohio by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKOH opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $205.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.73. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty acquired 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

