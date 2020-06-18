Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,704,000 after buying an additional 766,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after buying an additional 757,655 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $102.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

