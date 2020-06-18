Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,290 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

