Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.