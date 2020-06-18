Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 11,205 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 349,616 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

