Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 29,223 Shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of Spark Energy worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Spark Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

